Home
News
Bestbuy shareholders, vendors talk…

Bestbuy shareholders, vendors talk business in Vancouver

, ,
Adam Malik

Vancouver played host to Bestbuy Distributors’ annual Buy & Sell event where shareholder members and vendors got together for a few days of work with some play.

With 200 people in attendance for the event from Sept. 15-18, the event kicked off with a welcome reception at the River Rock Casino & Resort, the home base for the event. Attendees networked with each other for the night on the resort’s marina as the sunset.

The next day featured different activities for the group. One set headed to the Richmond Golf & Country Club while the other took a day tour through downtown Vancouver, Stanley Park and the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.

Tuesday morning was dedicated to meetings between shareholders and vendors. Then the whole crew headed to Grouse Mountain for the group night out. Attendees got to take in scenic views of the Vancouver skyline during the cable car ride up to the mountain. They had dinner, networked and enjoyed each other’s company 3,800 feet in the sky in the chalet

The event wrapped up on Wednesday where more meetings were held before everyone headed home.

Check out the Instagram reel for highlights and the photo gallery below for more.

