BCA’s summer promo underway

The BCA Bearings 2023 2023 Summer Cruisin’ promotion kicked off this month. BCA’s warehouse distributor customers can earn BCA-branded, premium merchandise with orders of BCA wheel hub assemblies, bearings and seals.

From now until June 15, customers can earn tiered packages of BCA branded merchandise with qualifying orders, which they can then use to conduct their own localized promotions.

The items pay homage to summer car care activities to keep our vehicles fresh and clean. There’s a car wash bucket, shop towels, a multi-function car duster, funnel and trucker cap. Furthermore, there’s a tailgate carry-all, wheeled cooler, coolie, director’s chair and umbrella.

“We are excited to unveil the theme of our 2023 summer promotion” said Georgianne Dickey, director of marketing for BCA’s parent company NTN. “The Summer Cruisin’ theme is meant to evoke the feeling of hitting the road for a summer cruise in a classic car, hanging out with friends and family at a car show, or just cruising with your windows down in your freshly washed car. The promotional items were selected to compliment the Summer Cruisin’ theme, so they are all items that an auto enthusiast would want to keep handy for the summer.”