BCA launches application to look up torque specs

Automotive service professionals can now use the BCA Bearings Axle Nut Torque Specification Lookup Application to get torque spec data needed to install wheel bearings and hub assemblies.

The application was soft-launched in March. It is now available for all applicable BCA wheel bearings and hub assemblies.

The app allows users to navigate to a familiar year, make, model search format to find the specs they need. The app also provides users with quick links to BCA tech tips, videos, and product information. It is accessible exclusively via a QR code on a printed insert card included with applicable BCA wheel bearings and hub assemblies.

“We are excited to launch this value-added tool for our customers,” said Matt Gorski, manager of product management. “Following the torque specifications during installation is critical to the life of the wheel bearing, which impacts the reliability and safety of a vehicle. The BCA Torque Spec App will ensure that our customers always have the data they need for proper and safe installation of wheel bearings at their fingertips.”