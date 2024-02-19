BBB Industries makes leadership changes

Leadership changes have been announced by BBB Industries

John Boyer has been named president of BBB’s undercar division, bringing over 30 years of extensive experience in automotive parts manufacturing and distribution. Boyer, who has been with BBB since 2015, previously led the company’s Terrepower division, focusing on solar system and EV battery lifecycle management.

Furthermore, Maria Caballero takes the helm as president of Terrepower. With a career spanning more than 30 years, including leadership roles at Visteon Electronics OE service group and Ford’s automotive component division, Caballero’s technical expertise was highlighted in the announcement.

“These strategic changes within our senior leadership team underscore our dedication to continuous innovation, growth, and maintaining a competitive edge in the market,” said Duncan Gillis, CEO of BBB.