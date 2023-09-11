Backlit tire inflator gauge from K-Tool

K-Tool International now offers a backlit tire inflator gauge for automotive professionals.

The tool (KTIXD89050) features an easy-to-read orange backlit display and has a needle that’s easy to see in light or dark conditions. The dual-foot inflator chuck is designed to fill standard or dual wheel valves with ease. The polymer-coated braided hose will not kink and can withstand the daily abuse delivered by technicians.

“Our backlit tire inflator gauge is the perfect tool for any automotive shop that can be used in any lighting condition,” said Mike Arnold, category business unit director. “With this tool, we can provide users with an easy-to-use experience while providing accurate results.”