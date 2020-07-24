Auto Service World
News   July 24, 2020   by Allan Janssen

Automotive Training Expo goes digital after all


The Automotive Training Exposition, twice postponed and moved due to Covid-19, will now go ahead as a virtual conference Aug. 3 to 6.

Billed as the west coast’s largest training event, it was originally to have been held in late March. It was later to be held at the end of July, at the Doubletree in Seatac, Wash.

Ultimately, however, the realities of the pandemic forced the show’s producers, ASA Northwest, to turn it into an all-digital event.

The 32 management and technical training classes, taught by some of the industry’s best-known trainers, will be held over four days.

Among the classes:

  • Creating the Most Value in Your Business with Cecil Bullard
  • Exceptional Customer Handling Skills with Greg Marschand
  • Mastering Organizational Skills & Time Management with Kim Auemheimer
  • Selling Diagnostic Labor Profitably with Mark Seawell
  • Can Bus Fundamentals with Gary Smith
  • GDI Analytical Test Drive with Adam Robertson
  • Introduction to ADAS Service with Scott Brown
  • GM Platform Operation & Diagnosis with Tom Smith
  • Maximize Customer Recovery with Dan Gilley
  • BMW/Mini Bus Systems – A Pragmatic Analysis with Eric Scharping
  • Converting Price Shoppers to Loyal Customers with Jill Trotta
  • Push Button Ignition with John Thorton
  • Confident Selling with  Maylan Newton
  • Application of Electrical Test Tools with Kevin Leiwith
  • VW AUDI Self Guided Fault Finding with Chris Martino
  • Advanced Alignment Angles Level 2 and 3 with John Shewbridge

A training schedule can be found HERE.

Further details can be found HERE.

 

 

