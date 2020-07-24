Automotive Training Expo goes digital after all

The Automotive Training Exposition, twice postponed and moved due to Covid-19, will now go ahead as a virtual conference Aug. 3 to 6.
Billed as the west coast’s largest training event, it was originally to have been held in late March. It was later to be held at the end of July, at the Doubletree in Seatac, Wash.
Ultimately, however, the realities of the pandemic forced the show’s producers, ASA Northwest, to turn it into an all-digital event.
The 32 management and technical training classes, taught by some of the industry’s best-known trainers, will be held over four days.
Among the classes:
