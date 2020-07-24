Automotive Training Expo goes digital after all



The Automotive Training Exposition, twice postponed and moved due to Covid-19, will now go ahead as a virtual conference Aug. 3 to 6.

Billed as the west coast’s largest training event, it was originally to have been held in late March. It was later to be held at the end of July, at the Doubletree in Seatac, Wash.

Ultimately, however, the realities of the pandemic forced the show’s producers, ASA Northwest, to turn it into an all-digital event.

The 32 management and technical training classes, taught by some of the industry’s best-known trainers, will be held over four days.

Among the classes:

Creating the Most Value in Your Business with Cecil Bullard

Exceptional Customer Handling Skills with Greg Marschand

Mastering Organizational Skills & Time Management with Kim Auemheimer

Selling Diagnostic Labor Profitably with Mark Seawell

Can Bus Fundamentals with Gary Smith

GDI Analytical Test Drive with Adam Robertson

Introduction to ADAS Service with Scott Brown

GM Platform Operation & Diagnosis with Tom Smith

Maximize Customer Recovery with Dan Gilley

BMW/Mini Bus Systems – A Pragmatic Analysis with Eric Scharping

Converting Price Shoppers to Loyal Customers with Jill Trotta

Push Button Ignition with John Thorton

Confident Selling with Maylan Newton

Application of Electrical Test Tools with Kevin Leiwith

VW AUDI Self Guided Fault Finding with Chris Martino

Advanced Alignment Angles Level 2 and 3 with John Shewbridge

