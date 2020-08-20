Automechanika to launch ‘digital offensive’ in September

In place of its annual Frankfurt show, Automechanika will offer online workshops and networking hosted by a Who’s Who of the industry.

The trade show company is offering new digital networking opportunities for everyone who had been looking forward to coming to Frankfurt this September.

Starting on Sept. 10, there will be a series of online training courses for workshops available at a special website.

Visitors to the website will also find updated company profiles for exhibitors, while users of the new ‘Connect’ tool in the Automechanika app will be able to contact other automotive professionals directly.

Thomas Fischer, chairman of the International Independent Aftermarket Association said the digital alternative presents the industry with an opportunity to showcase the latest products and services even in the year of the coronavirus.

“Even so, our members are very much looking forward to seeing one another in person again, and everyone has already announced that they will be back next year,” he said.

“A wide range of online seminars and workshops represents an excellent opportunity for repair shops to obtain training this year free of charge,” said Jürgen Karpinski, president of the German Federation for Motor Trades and Repairs.

A ‘Collision talk’ live-stream will kick off the sneak preview, held as a web TV show on Sept. 10. The event will be moderated by Christian Simmert (Editor-in-Chief of schaden.news) and Konrad Wenz (Editor-in-Chief of Fahrzeug + Karosserie) and will be broadcast from Volkswagen’s Transparent Factory in Dresden.

The discussion will revolve around the pandemic’s impact on the accident repair market. For the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in Germany, automotive insurers, claims managers, paint manufacturers, associations, experts and company owners will be joining in a public discussion of COVID-19’s impact on the industry.

The next Automechanika Frankfurt will take place in September 2021.

www.automechanika.com

www.sneak-preview.automechanika-frankfurt.com