Auto Value partners with Tekmetric

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., headquarters for Auto Value, has added Tekmetric as an approved shop management system (SMS).

Auto Value’s leading business-to-business ecommerce platform, MyPlace4Parts, is now integrated with Tekmetric.

Tekmetric offers a full-suite of shop management solutions, including digital vehicle inspections, true two-way texting, text-to-pay, intuitive workflow management, parts ordering and vendor management and reporting/analytics for key performance metrics. In line with the auto repair industry’s dedication to stellar customer service, Tekmetric’s customer success and engineering teams listen to users to continuously refine its product and service offerings. Its commitment to industry success makes Tekmetric one of the fastest growing shop management systems in the country.

“MyPlace4Parts is our premier, parts-ordering platform that we continue to expand to meet the demands and needs of our customers,” said Jimmy Golden, director ecommerce solutions at the Alliance. “With a solid SMS tool integrated, the customer can do so much more than just order parts. As we add Tekmetric as our 71st integration, we are confident it will be a wonderful selling and management tool.”

Founded by auto repair shop owners who weren’t satisfied with the shop management solutions on the market, Tekmetric and its leadership are determined to usher the auto repair industry into a new era of service excellence and operational efficiency. Because advancing the auto repair industry requires a collective effort, Tekmetric consistently seeks partnerships with other forward-thinking leaders in the industry, which prompted it to integrate Auto Value’s MyPlace4Parts platform.

“We’re here to help shop owners accelerate their business and offer a better service experience to their customers,” said P.J. Leslie, director of business development for Tekmetric. “We want to help our shops sell as many parts as humanly possible, and we’re proud to partner with Auto Value in this shared goal.”