Auto Value members wrap up cruise

Auto Value shop owners and auto parts professionals embarked journey this June with the Alaskan Adventure Cruise.

More than 60 attendees set sail starting in Seattle, Washington, with participants enjoying an all-inclusive VIP experience aboard Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas from June 14-21, stopping at Sitka, Skagway, Juneau, and Victoria, British Columbia.

Admission to the adventure was gained from September through November 2023, when professional technicians and shop owners earned entries into the grand prize drawing on MyPlace4Parts with every qualifying invoice, giving them a chance the trip.

Winners and their guests started their adventure with a welcome reception and dinner in Seattle before embarking on the 7-night, 8-day cruise filled with activities and shore excursions.

“This trip has been nothing but amazing, exceeding all our expectations. We are extremely fortunate to be a small part of the Alliance family with our parts supplier, Moog Louisville Warehouse,” said Steve Morton of Morton’s Auto and Truck Repair in New Albany, Indiana.

Onboard Ovation of the Seas, guests enjoyed all-inclusive amenities and celebrated the first night with a group reception and private dinner. Each winner and their guest could choose from a variety of port excursions, such as whale-watching, ziplining, 4×4 and e-bike adventures, helicopter rides, and dog sledding. Each port offered shopping and dining opportunities before the ship set sail for the next destination.

Entries for the grand prize were earned with every qualifying $150 invoice from an Auto Value parts supplier, with bonus entries available for each $150 increment made through MyPlace4Parts. In addition to the grand prize cruise, 240 other winners received a total of $45,000 in gift cards.

“The Auto Value promotional sweepstakes events showcase the power of business partnerships,” said Jim Holik, director of marketing at the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., headquarters for Auto Value. “The professional shop owners and guests who came on this promotion have a chance to experience once-in-a-lifetime adventures and build friendships with each other. Our manufacturing channel partners who help with these customer experiences deserve a lot of appreciation, and we thank them for their continued support.”