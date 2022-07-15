Auto Value hosts promotional tour in Orlando

Auto Value welcomed shop owners and their families to Orlando as part of its latest promotional trip.

Under the theme of “Bringing Back the Magic,” the trip was part of its 2021 fall promotion where entries were gained to be part of the trip by making purchases throughout the Auto Value network. Extra entries were earned based on MyPlace4Parts purchases.

More than 100 people joined the Auto Value team at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando to soak up some sunshine and network. The prize package included roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, meals and entertainment. Attendees spent time at Orlando theme of their choosing and dinner at Medieval Times. The week wrapped up with a farewell dinner.

“It’s invaluable to have time with our customers, and their families,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing with the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance. “We’re grateful that we were able to host family vacations, especially for some attendees who hadn’t taken time away in many years. We had a wonderful week and as always appreciate their loyalty to Auto Value.”