Autel, Repairify announce partnership

Repairify announced an exclusive long-term agreement with Autel U.S. to deliver its patented global OEM remote solutions for diagnostics, calibrations, and programming through Autel’s remote-capable products across North America.

Under the agreement, Repairify will integrate its solutions as a new service offering into a revised version of Autel’s Remote Expert platform. Repairify and Autel will jointly manage the platform that will now offer customers the choice of using the certified and warrantied OEM remote solutions from Repairify, along with the independent Remote Experts (vetted for their experience) who are already serving the platform.

We are excited to enter into this collaboration with Repairify,” said Autel U.S. CEO Chloe Hung. “Autel developed the Remote Expert platform to provide our users remote access to specialized and experienced module programmers and diagnosticians. We are very proud that its success drew the attention of a company of such quality and industry success as Repairify. We are confident that this partnership will benefit both companies and, most importantly, be of immense value to our users.”