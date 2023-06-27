Autel opens new training centre

Autel is launching the Autel Training Academy next month at its U.S.-headquarters in New York to give technicians and shop owners hands-on single-day and two-day training courses.

The first set of classes will be an intensive two-day course focusing on diagnostics, alignment and ADAS calibration.

Current and potential owners of Autel ADAS calibration equipment can attend classes.

The academy’s first onsite training is scheduled for July 24 and 25, 2023. It will offer comprehensive education and instruction on ADAS calibration. The two-day, 16-hour course will give attendees a thorough understanding of the technology and functionality of these safety systems. The training comprises classroom lectures in Autel’s 30-seat classroom with hands-on instruction on Autel products in the newly constructed 2,800-square-foot demonstration and training facility featuring the new Autel ADAS Bay Max 14K flush-mounted alignment lift.

“ADAS calibration is the fastest-growing segment in automobile service and repair,” said George Lesniak, Autel’s vice president of training.

North America has more than 90 million ADAS-equipped vehicles with another 15 million coming this year, he noted.

“Today, nearly 100% of new passenger vehicles manufactured for the North American market are equipped with one or more ADAS features. With the rise in advanced driver assistance systems, learning how to calibrate these systems accurately is more important than ever,” Lesniak said.

In the training facility, students will be shown on a range of vehicle brands how to perform multiple types of calibrations, including camera and radar for numerous safety systems, including automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring using Autel tablets, software, calibration frame systems and alignment and ADAS lift.

The class will also review calibration space requirements, technician skill set, the importance of vehicle preconditioning, producing insurer-ready documentation, and calibration troubleshooting.

Two-day courses cost $1,295, and the one-day course is $695. Meals and hotel accommodations will be provided if needed.

Those interested can contact their authorized Autel dealer to purchase an Autel Training Academy (ATA) card at a discounted rate and register for the class online at autel.com/us/academy/. ADAS classes are currently available once a month through December 2023. Space is limited.