Autel moves into EV chargers

Autel has released the MaxiCharger Home and Commercial Level 2 AC chargers.

These are available in 40 amp and 50 amp flexible charging configurations and are compatible with all plug-in electric vehicles.

The 40 amp chargers are available as either an in-body holster or a separate holster, with either a NEMA 6-50 or a NEMA 14-50 plug. The MaxiCharger Home 50 amp is an in-Body Holster style and is ready for hard-wire installation. The MaxiCharger Commercial Level 2 AC charger offers 50 amp flexible charging.

It features a J1772 standard charging port compatible with all EVs, 25-foot charging cable with specially designed, ergonomic charging connector, LED lights to show charge status at a glance, is Wi-Fi-enabled for remote access and over-the-air firmware upgrades and more.

“As Autel transitions to the exciting new reality of greener technologies, we are eager to use our nearly 20 years of experience in developing technologies that have dramatically changed the way technicians repair vehicles as a foundation for researching and developing new energy solutions,” said Chloe Hung, Autel’s CEO.