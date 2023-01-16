Autel issues software updates

Autel recently released major software updates for its MaxiSYS Ultra tablet series, including the MaxiSYS Ultra EV and MS 909 EV. These updates are aimed to increase diagnostic speed and functionality and expand vehicle coverage.

The Mercedes-Benz software version 5.2 updates for A-Class, GLE/GLS, GLB, C-Class, S-Class, GLA-Class includes added special functions, including high-pressure fuel circuit and wet clutch manual calibration, starting motor, and air filter reset; component detection functions; and supports transmission tuning data backup and restore functions of gearboxes. For A-Class, GLE/GLS models, it adds live data, active tests and special functions for various modules such as transfer case, touch panel, DC conversion, profiling seat and more than 3,300 intelligent diagnosis functions related to the top 80 percent of Mercedes vehicle fault codes.

The Volvo software version 5.0 includes updates to XC90, XC60, XC40, S90, S90L, S60, V60, V90, V90 Cross Country and the C40 by Extending essential diagnostic and service functions and read and erase codes, perform special service functions, view Live Data, and access electronic control unit (ECU) specifications.

The Auto Scan 2.0 software optimizes the scanning speed of vehicles using CAN bus protocols. Vehicles supported: Audi/VW, GM, Mercedes-Benz, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Acura, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Infiniti, Toyota, Lexus, BMW, and Mini.

Software updates are available to download on tablets with active subscriptions. Users must update the software on their MaxiFlash VCI or VCMI to use Auto Scan 2.0.