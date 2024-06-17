Autel gets Nissan Central Gateway access approval

Autel has announced that its tablets have been approved for Nissan Central Gateway (CGW) access via AutoAuth, the aftermarket tool OE-authentication service, enabling registered users to access secured systems and perform complete diagnostics on select late-model Nissans.

By registering their shop and tablet at AutoAuth, Autel users can perform diagnostics and service tasks such as clearing codes, bidirectional controls, active tests, special functions and ADAS calibration on security gateway-equipped Nissan vehicles.

As with Stellantis, Nissan implemented its security gateway to prevent unauthorized access to the vehicle network.

Nissan vehicles currently included in this coverage are 2020 and newer Sentras, 2022 and newer Pathfinders and 2021 and newer Rogues.

This Nissan gateway access is available now on Autel MaxiSYS Ultra, MS919, MS909, MS906PRO, and MS906PRO-TS, and the remaining Autel tablets by May 30, 2024.

Autel users should visit AutoAuth.com to create an account and register their shop and Autel tool. There’s a $50 annual charge per shop. It includes five tools and five users. The tablet must have an active Autel subscription and be Wi-Fi enabled.