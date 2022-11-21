ATE brake pad coverage expands

Continental announced the expansion of its ATE Disc Brake Pad line, now providing coverage for more than 95 per cent of European vehicles.

The expansion brings ATE’s current line count to 293 part numbers. Service shops are now able to work on more than 104 million vehicles on the road in the U.S. and Canada.

The semi-metallic and ceramic formulations are available for most models from Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Porsche, Range Rover, Renault, Saab, smart, Volkswagen and Volvo.