ASW Conversations: What about hydrogen?

Perhaps hydrogen hasn’t been forgotten about, but it certainly doesn’t get the same attention as electrification as we move to a decarbonized automotive future. And for good reason: OEMs and governments have decided to hitch their wagon to electric vehicles.

But hydrogen has an important role to play, especially in the freight and transportation sectors. Brent Hartman, director of standards in the fuels and transportation at CSA Group, joins publisher Peter Bulmer in this episode of Auto Service World Conversations to talk about the use of hydrogen as an alternative fuel.

The transportation sector accounts for upwards of 30 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. and about 27 per cent in Canada, Hartman says. Furthermore, 80 per cent of transportation sector emissions come from on-road vehicles.

“So hydrogen is one of the solutions that can really help reduce those transportation emissions, which obviously have a bigger impact on all emissions within countries,” Hartman explains. “So batteries are obviously another alternative. But not all vehicle applications are easy to electrify.”

Hartman also explores hydrogen’s importance, standards needed for best practice, challenges faced, how technological changes could impact standards and more.

Tune into the latest episode of ASW Conversations by clicking the banner above or through this link.