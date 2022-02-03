ASW Conversations: Labour minister talks Skilled Trades Ontario

Just days after Ontario’s government announced the launch of a new agency for the skilled trades, the minister behind Skilled Trades Ontario all joined us for a chat.

In the latest episode of ASW Conversations, Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development in Ontario speaks with our publisher Peter Bulmer.

The goal of the new agency is to draw more people into the skilled trades.

“We really want to end the stigma around the trades and simplify the apprenticeship system and get employers to bring on more apprentices,” he said in the episode Labour minister talks Skilled Trades Ontario. “So we did launch Skilled Trades Ontario, which is really a nimble, one-stop-shop for apprentices and for young people to join the trades. And it’s really about simplified simplifying the apprenticeship system.”

McNaughton notes that he grew up delivering auto parts through his parents’ store and so understands the demands of the automotive aftermarket. He also dives into attracting young people to the trades well before they start deciding their path, retaining people once they get into the trades — grants for apprentices for tools, money to employers to hire apprentices — and more.

You can tune into the conversation through this link.

