ASW Conversations: Josie Candito bids farewell

A long-time fixture on Toronto’s auto repair scene has shut her doors.

Josie Candito’s Master Mechanic High Park franchise location officially wrapped up business on June 30, ending a 25-year run in Toronto’s west end.

Her shop was recognized with the 2021 Shop of the Year Award from CARS magazine, a recognition Candito proudly displays inside and outside her shop.

The shop’s future was a few years ago when the landowner announced their intention to turn the space into condos. Rather than set up shop elsewhere, Candito is retiring, making the announcement official last month through social media posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Master Mechanic High Park (@mastermechanichighpark)

She joins host Adam Malik to talk about her journey of being a shop owner without an automotive background, her proudest moments, what she accomplished, what she hopes other shop owners keep in mind as they run their shops – especially greater respect for technicians — and more.

Tune into the conversation by clicking the banner above or choose your platform of choice below to hear this episode and find the full Auto Service World Conversations library: