ASW Conversations: How are OEs educating consumers about EVs?



In this episode of Auto Service World Conversations, we bring you discussions we had with automaker leaders and a government official from this year’s Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto around electric vehicles.

There is plenty happening around EVs, as evidenced at the show with virtually all exhibiting companies showing off options.

But the aftermarket has concerns. Are automakers and government providing the full picture around electrification? What about the environmental implications? Range is a concern that only grows in cold weather — are consumers fully aware? What is being done to educate them?

Managing editor Adam Malik spoke to: James Hodge, brand director at Chevrolet Canada; Elias El-Achhab, Kia Canada, vice president and chief operating officer; Vic Fedeli, Ontario MPP and minister in charge of economic development, job creation and trade; and Francois Lefevre, senior manager of corporate planning and market intelligence at Nissan Canada.

Tune into the latest podcast by clicking the banner above or through this link.