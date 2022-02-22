LiDAR, Light Detection and Ranging, is quickly becoming the preferred option for autonomous vehicles.

In our latest episode of ASW Conversations, host Peter Bulmer speaks with Rick Tewell, chief operating officer of AEye Inc.

AEye is a technology company that provides adaptive LiDAR for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Tewell joined us for a two-part talk on technology for autonomous vehicles and the impact of ADAS on repair shops.

In Part 1 of this discussion, Tewell starts by talking about why LiDAR is the best type of technology as vehicles become more technologically advanced.

Later in the episode ASW Conversations: Examining LiDAR and its impact on shops, he discusses how LiDAR will affect vehicle repair and how shops need to start getting ready for this transition.

“I think that these repair houses are going to have to become much more sophisticated in terms of diagnostics,” Tewell explained. “Because if you’ve got a LiDAR unit that is a higher cost item, or an ECU that is in the $4,000-$5,000 range — which it is in some of these electric cars — you want to make sure that they need to be replaced, as opposed to maybe they need a firmware update, maybe they need some sort of an adjustment that could be made mechanically, whatever that may be.”

You can tune into the conversation by clicking the banner above or through this link. Our next episode of ASW Conversations will feature part two of our chat with Tewell.

