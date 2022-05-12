ASW Conversations: EVs, sustainability and energy management

As electric vehicles gain in popularity, attention now turns to how to meet the demands from a power perspective.

How do we charge these vehicles? How do we not overpower electrical grids? How do we manage energy? How do we ensure sustainability?

While we may not have all the answers yet, there is progress towards viable solutions, observed Doron Frenkel, chief executive officer of Driivz, a charging management software company for EVs.

He joined Peter Bulmer, host of ASW Conversations, for a fascinating dive into what the industry is working towards to prepare for an influx of alternative-power engines.

One example would be to develop algorithms to ensure vehicles are charged when they need to be — rather than all day long.

“So it’s about clever algorithms that decides when to charge. It’s different to different user profiles. So different users are using it differently, different sites are being used differently,” Frenkel said. “That’s why we are using AI. And we are using different algorithms to understand when to charge, how to charge and how to balance all of that. It’s complex.”

Click the banner above or tune in through this link.

Not already a subscriber?

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts HERE!

Subscribe on SoundCloud HERE!