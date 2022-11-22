ASW Conversations: Bill Hanvey reflects on the state of the aftermarket

Managing editor Adam Malik sat down with Bill Hanvey, president and chief executive officer of the Auto Care Association, during the first day of AAPEX in Las Vegas to get his view on the automotive aftermarket industry.

Hanvey opened up about the challenges facing the aftermarket — notably talent and how to attract people to the industry — right to repair and how consumers have embraced the aftermarket thanks to a lack of new vehicles and are opting to repair and hang on to their vehicles longer.

He also pointed to the importance of training and how it relates to ensuring the aftermarket retains current and future customers.

“It’s incumbent upon us to be able to provide that training either here at AAPEX or through the supplier community or through the distributors so that they can keep up and, and maintain that relationship that they had with the customer,” he says in the latest episode of ASW Conversations.

Tune into the conversation by clicking the banner above or through this link.