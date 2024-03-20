ASW Conversations: AutoShow Insights with Volvo

Host Adam Malik talks to Volvo Canada managing director Matt Girgis Volvo about its plans for electrification and more at the Canadian International AutoShow.

The company plans to be fully electric by 2030 – well ahead of government mandates in Canada or the United States. He talks about that decision, consumer concerns, adoption challenges, education strategies, incentives and more.

