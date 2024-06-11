ASW Conversations: AutoShow Insights with Stellantis

Host Adam Malik talks to Brad Horn from Stellantis Canada about vehicle electrification as his company plans to have 50 per cent EV sales by 2030 at the Canadian International AutoShow.

Horn is the company’s product communications manager. They jumped in the back seat of a RAM truck to talk about public education around EVs, sales goals, repair concerns, marketing strategies, increasing the market share of EVs and more.

