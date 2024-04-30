ASW Conversations: AutoShow Insights with Ford

Host Adam Malik talks to Alexa Desjardins, vehicle line manager for BEV and commercial vehicles, at Ford Motor Company of Canada, about transitioning consumers to EVs and more at the Canadian International AutoShow.

Desjardins explains what Ford is offering, how they’re alleviating consumer concerns, improving range, improving charging experience, education and more.

Click the banner above to hear what they have to say or choose your platform of choice below to hear this episode and find the full Auto Service World Conversations library: