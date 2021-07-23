ASW Conversations: Al Haberman talks mandatory certification

On the latest episode of ASW Conversations, our host and publisher Peter Bulmer sits down with Al Haberman, an automotive trainer in Winnipeg.

Mandatory certification for automotive technicians has been a hot-button topic for some time. Unlicensed technicians can pose a danger to drivers as they may not have the proper tools and training to service and repair vehicles properly. Given the advancement of vehicles, certification is of greater importance, Haberman says.

“This isn’t your grandfather’s Buick anymore. These are very specialized vehicles and it takes a lot of training and a lot of knowledge to work on these things safely,” he observes. “The guys that are willing to put in the time and the shops that are willing to put in the time and the training and the equipment, they should be compensated properly for that.”

