David Lawes, CEO of the B.C. Used Oil Management Association, talks about an innovative series of videos featuring a hilarious technician named “Ken the Mechanic” who discusses the recyclability of motor oil. The videos make the point that not everything that gets dirty needs to be thrown away… and that’s especially true of used motor oil. We spoke to David about how the campaign came together.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts HERE

Subscribe on SoundCloud HERE