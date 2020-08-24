ASW Conversation: Tim Brough on innovative marketing

Tim and Becky Brough, owners of Reliance Automotive in Hamilton, Montana hit a home run with their spirited “Who is Becky!” marketing campaign earlier this month. The campaign, which started with a sarcastic road sign and culminated in hundreds of local residents wearing “Do you know Becky?” T-shirts, dominated the local news media, was the top trending topic in town for weeks. It also drew lots of new faces into the shop. We talk to Tim and his son T.J. about how the campaign was conceived, and what’s next for this innovative bunch of automotive professionals.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts HERE

Subscribe on SoundCloud HERE