Auto Service World
News   August 24, 2020   by Allan Janssen

ASW Conversation: Tim Brough on innovative marketing

 

Tim and Becky Brough, owners of Reliance Automotive in Hamilton, Montana hit a home run with their spirited “Who is Becky!” marketing campaign earlier this month. The campaign, which started with a sarcastic road sign and culminated in hundreds of local residents wearing “Do you know Becky?” T-shirts, dominated the local news media, was the top trending topic in town for weeks. It also drew lots of new faces into the shop. We talk to Tim and his son T.J. about how the campaign was conceived, and what’s next for this innovative bunch of automotive professionals.

 

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts HERE

 

Subscribe on SoundCloud HERE

 

 

 

 

Print this page

Related


Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*