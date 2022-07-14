Aspiring techs in Vancouver will learn on an FCEV

Students part of the automotive service technician program at Vancouver Community College will soon be learning the ins and outs of a fuel cell electric vehicle.

The school announced, through an agreement with Toyota Canada, that it has received a Toyota Mirai, one of the first FCEVs to enter the Canadian market as a zero-emission vehicle.

Students will learn how to service and repair the FCEV, along with electrics and fossil fuel vehicles.

A vehicle with fuel cell technology is powered by mixing hydrogen with oxygen in the air. That creates the electricity needed to power the vehicle. The only by-product emitted by its tailpipe is water.

VCC’s program oversees one of the largest work areas in the province. It has seen more than 600 students graduate in the last two years. In the program, students learn how to diagnose, test, and repair vehicles using the latest technology.

Last year, the school became the first academic member of Hydrogen BC, the regional branch of the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (CHFCA).

The school looks to provide modern learning opportunities for students, noted Ajay Patel, president and CEO of Vancouver Community College, adding that the school is aware of the need for automotive service technicians, a job that is expected to be one of the most in-demand trade occupations.

“It is essential that we work collaboratively with industry and government to align our programming so that VCC students receive the best training for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” he said.