ASE adds new ADAS certification

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has introduced a new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Specialist Certification test (L4).

The group created the test to identify technicians who possess knowledge of the skills required to diagnose, service and calibrate ADAS on late-model automobiles, SUVs and light-duty trucks. The test also helps shops optimize repair opportunities on ADAS-equipped vehicles by employing L4 certified technicians.

“ASE Certifications are the industry’s leading way to recognize qualified technicians,” said Matt Klebeck of Harper Infiniti. “As ADAS systems become more complex, customers want to know who they can trust with their safety. Shop owners want to know the technicians they are hiring are qualified and experienced with ADAS systems. Obtaining the L4 ADAS cert is the best way to show that you have the knowledge and experience that employers and customers can trust.”

The new test covers content focused on the diagnosis, service and calibration of radar, camera, ultrasonic and other advanced driver assistance systems. Many questions relate to a sample vehicle with ADAS technology used by most manufacturers. This vehicle is described in the composite vehicle type 1 reference booklet provided as an electronic pop-up during the test.

Automotive service professionals must have passed either the Automobile Electrical/Electronic Systems (A6) or Collision Mechanical and Electrical Components (B5) test to register for the ADAS specialist test.

A study guide is available to help with ASE L4 test preparation.