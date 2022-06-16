ASE adds ADAS certification test

An Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Specialist Certification test (L4) is now being offered by The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has introduced.

The test is designed to identify technicians who possess knowledge of the skills required to diagnose, service and calibrate ADAS on automobiles, SUVs and light-duty trucks.

“Because ADAS service is becoming a very important vehicle repair service, our stakeholders requested that we develop a certification test that demonstrates that automotive service professionals are qualified to perform ADAS service,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “We worked closely with service technicians, service representatives from vehicle and engine manufacturers, aftermarket trainers and technical educators to develop questions that deal with practical problems experienced by technicians in their work with vehicles that include ADAS.”

The test will cover content focused on the diagnosis, service and calibration of radar, camera, ultrasonic and other ADAS.

To register for the test, automotive service professionals must have passed either the Automobile Electrical/Electronic Systems (A6) or Collision Mechanical and Electrical Components (B5) test.

A study guide is available for individuals planning on taking the ADAS test to help in test preparation.

For more information about the new test and to register, visit https://ase.com/test-series.