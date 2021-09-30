ASA Northwest, MWACA join forces

The largest affiliate of the Automotive Service Association in the U.S. has signed up with a new group and changed its name.

The Automotive Service Association of the Northwest will be changing its name to Northwest Auto Care Alliance (NWACA), joining forces with the Midwest Auto Care Alliance (MWACA).

The move came in response to all affiliates having their affiliation agreements revoked by the Automotive Service Association, according to a press release from the MWACA.

“ASA Northwest members deserve to have an association located in this region whose activities are directed and managed by their local board and staff,” the announcement said. “NWACA will continue to serve the independent mechanical/transmission and collision industry as it has for over 50 years.”

The northwest group covers the Washington, Oregon and Idaho territories. ASA Northwest will begin its transition under the name of the NWACA. The changeover will be complete no later than January 1 of next year, according to the release.

“It is with much excitement that I announce a new path for our association,” Bryan Kelley, board chairman of ASA Northwest, said in a statement. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve our members and create value at a much higher level than previously imagined. Our announcement today is that we will be transitioning from ASA Northwest to NWACA (Northwest Auto Care Alliance). Great things are on the horizon for our members.”

The MWACA itself was originally part of the ASA, as the ASA-Midwest Affiliate. It broke away in 2018 to form an independent organization. The NWACA, the announcement said, plans to follow in the footsteps of the MWACA.