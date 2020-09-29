Auto Service World
News   September 29, 2020   by Allan Janssen

ASA annual business meeting while be virtual

Due to COVID-19, the Automotive Service Association’s Annual Business Meeting is going virtual.

Originally scheduled for May and rescheduled for August, ASA’s ABM is now scheduled to be held online – for members only – on Oct. 9.

“Due to two delays brought on by COVID, the ASA board of directors has announced that the normal format of the annual meeting – which provides opportunities for co-located meetings, management training and networking opportunities – will return again in 2021,” said ASA president Ray Fisher. “However, for 2020, we will have an open board session, as we are required to do so annually.”

The Oct. 9 session will include:

  • Open Board meeting
  • Departmental reports
  • Swearing in of Board Members
  • Awards for volunteers
  • Review of outstanding business for members present

The event will be free to attend, but is open to members only.

 

