ASA annual business meeting while be virtual

Due to COVID-19, the Automotive Service Association’s Annual Business Meeting is going virtual.
Originally scheduled for May and rescheduled for August, ASA’s ABM is now scheduled to be held online – for members only – on Oct. 9.
“Due to two delays brought on by COVID, the ASA board of directors has announced that the normal format of the annual meeting – which provides opportunities for co-located meetings, management training and networking opportunities – will return again in 2021,” said ASA president Ray Fisher. “However, for 2020, we will have an open board session, as we are required to do so annually.”
The Oct. 9 session will include:
The event will be free to attend, but is open to members only.
