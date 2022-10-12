APD completes long awaited travel incentive

It happened two years later than planned but APD Automotive Parts Distributors got it 2020 travel incentive trip in the books.

The Trip of Thrones promotion was to take place in September 2020 but was twice delayed due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

“This was a challenging trip to organize, with several changes required due to world events,” said APD president Zara Wishloff, “but in the end, we hosted one of our best experiences yet. The timing was perfect, as all restrictions were lifted during our travel. No masks were required during any of our trip, including air travel, and the ArrivCan requirement was lifted before we returned to Canada.”

Azorcan Global helped coordinate the travel and tour details for the incentive business trip, which included sightseeing in Hungary and Croatia. APD caps the participants on the European trips, which leads to a manageable group that gels and forms business and personal relationships that last for years.

APD thanked its sponsors that helped Western Canadian clients earn the trip: Uni-Select, Flo-Pro Performance Exhaust, ACDelco, Lucas Oil Castrol, Baldwin, KYB, Bullydog, Veedol, Moog, Fel-Pro, Walker and Monroe.