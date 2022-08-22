Alltech names new VP

Richard Odom has been promoted to vice president of sales and marketing at Alltech Automotive.

“Richard has been instrumental in the expansion of our customer base, including the introduction of our QualityPro line of products,” said Nancy Liu, president and CEO at Alltech, a manufacturer of aftermarket auto parts.

Odom began his aftermarket career in a NAPA store in 1981. He has held numerous sales and marketing positions with Federal-Mogul, Dana, MAHLE Aftermarket and ZF. In his most recent position, he served as director of sales for the traditional and retail markets since joining Alltech in January of 2021.

He will continue to work out of Alltech’s aftermarket sales office in Prattville, Alabama.

“I am very excited about what we are building at Alltech,” said Odom. “We have world-class products and a world-class team. We have recently gained approval for our complete family of QualityPro products at both The Group and APA. In my new position, I look forward to continued growth with our current and new partners.”