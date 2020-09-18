Alliance wraps up virtual Sales and Marketing Forum today

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., will wrap up its annual Sales and Marketing Forum this afternoon with a virtual happy hour.

The event drew a record audience when it kicked off on Wednesday morning, with hundreds of sales and marketing personnel from across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Honduras, and Colombia on the line.

It was the first time the annual event had taken place virtually.

“The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance is a family of family businesses. This week is our reunion!” said Ryan Backowski, director of marketing for Auto-Wares Group of Companies and chairman of the Alliance’s sales and marketing committee. “We are thrilled to come together to be inspired by meaningful training seminars, engage in workshops, and learn about the latest in parts and services provided by our supplier partners. The Sales and Marketing Forum is always worth the time investment and this year’s event will, again, be an energizing experience for our hundreds of attendees.”

The meeting agenda was packed full of Alliance general sessions, panel discussions and workshops featuring shareholder attendee selling gurus and top shop owners, and dozens of on-demand training courses. Special appearances included an industry update from Nathan Shipley of NPD Group, and a news update from Babcox publishers Dean Martin and Jim Merle. There was also an advocacy panel discussion with representatives of the Auto Care Association, and a vendor panel with a handful of Alliance suppliers.

The event also included the Alliance’s first-ever booth show. Sixty of the Alliance’s valued product, information technology, and marketing channel partners are participating.

“While we will miss the interaction of an in-person Forum, the virtual show is allowing us to reach so many more on-the-streets sales men and women with this meeting than we ever have before,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing at the Alliance. “We’re looking forward to delivering a unique show and enjoying some quality camera-to-camera interaction with our members.”