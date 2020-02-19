Alliance signs Grupo Morsa as Auto Value shareholder

Grupo Morsa, an automotive parts distributor based in Sinaloa, Mexico has joined the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance as an Auto Value shareholder.

“Grupo Morsa is a fantastic fit for the Alliance,” said John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Alliance. “Their impressive footprint and top-notch customer service are commendable. With Grupo Morsa on board, we look forward to continuing to grow and succeed for years to come.”

Grupo Morsa was founded by Alfonso Vazquez, a sales representative in the northwest of Mexico. He opened his first warehouse in 1978. After he passed away, his son and daughter took over and brought the company’s presence nationwide. The group is considered an environmentally-friendly organization, priding itself on customer service.

“In Grupo Morsa we are very excited about our partnership with the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance,” said Miguel Vazquez, chairman of the board of Grupo Morsa and son of Alfonso Vazquez. “Belonging to a global purchasing group is an important step for us in the development of our organization. We are ready to take advantage of everything the group offers, and to contribute to further strengthen the aftermarket industry in Mexico.”

Gurpo Morsa boasts 27 warehouses spanning 14 states and split between automotive, battery, and diesel parts. It employs more than 1,000 team members and does the majority of its business through e-commerce platform Morsa Click.

