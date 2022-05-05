AIA, Ontario team up on EV training

A new automotive aftermarket industry training project has been announced between the industry and government.

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada said it has partnered with the Ontario government and St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ontario, to tackle issues around the shortage of automotive tradespeople and the need for upskilling to service electric vehicles (EV).

In the announcement, AIA Canada noted the changing landscape of automotive repairs and the need to invest in the skilled trades to meet the demands of new and needed skills for aftermarket professionals, as well as secure gainful employment in the industry.

“It is important that industry, with government support, implement solutions to meet our industry’s labour needs, which includes ensuring that automotive tradespeople are properly trained to service electric vehicles and raising awareness to break stigma and attract more people to the industry,” AIA President Jean-Francois Champagne said in the announcement.

Two training programs are part of the project. One is an EV upskilling training program. It is open to incumbent workers and apprentices in the automotive trades. The training, AIA’s announcement said, will bridge the gap between what’s offered in today’s curriculum and the skills needed to service modern vehicles. The second is an eight-week training program. This will give job-seekers an opportunity to explore a career in the automotive trades.

“For the first time in more than a decade, automotive manufacturing jobs are returning to Ontario as we position the province to be a leader in electric vehicles for generations to come,” Monte McNaughton, provincial Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development said in the announcement. “That is why we are investing in innovative programs like this with AIA Canada, which will ensure workers have the skills to advance in their careers, earn bigger paycheques, and build better lives for themselves and their families. We will once again make Ontario’s automotive sector one of the most competitive in the world.”

AIA Canada added that it is looking forward to collaborating with the government and post-secondary partners to ensure the aftermarket is ready to service the vehicles of tomorrow.

