AIA Canada, Ontario team up on new industry training program

A new automotive aftermarket industry training program has been announced to help address the industry’s workforce development challenges.

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada has partnered with the Government of Ontario, St. Lawrence College, Conestoga College, Fanshawe College and Plug ‘N Drive to deliver on two challenges facing Ontario’s auto care industry: A shortage of automotive tradespeople and the need for automotive tradespeople to be upskilled to be able to service technologically-advanced modern cars, including electric vehicles.

The partnership falls under the third round of the Ontario Skills Development Fund. It will build on the success of round two while being expanded to include new partners, new training locations and a new curriculum.

The project will centre around two training programs. One will focus on an EV, hybrid, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) training program. The module-based program will provide employers with free training in modern vehicle technologies to offer workers. It is also open to high-level apprentices, the industry’s future workforce.

The second component will explore the automotive trades training program, open to job seekers without cost, and breaks the stigma by exposing participants to how technology has changed the type of work automotive tradespeople take on. When finished, participants can find an employer sponsor to pursue an apprenticeship.

“Getting working automotive tradespeople the skills that they need and getting more people into the automotive trades is essential,” said Jean-François Champagne, AIA Canada president, in a statement. “Without, car owners across Ontario, particularly those in small and remote communities, will have less access to, and will pay more for, essential auto care.”