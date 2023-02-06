AIA Canada names new collision director

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada announced the appointment of Stuart “Stu” Klein to the newly created position of senior director of collision.

He will join the senior leadership team and help AIA Canada’s efforts involving the collision sector of the industry.

The appointment was officially announced at the Canadian Collision Industry Forum’s (CCIF) Toronto meeting on February 3

Klein has more than 45 years of collision industry experience, from the shop floor to the corporate office. He is a Red Seal technician. Most recently, he was a technical trainer, running Fix Network’s training facility in Milton, Ontario, when it opened in 2019.

“While my decision to leave the Fix Network training centre is bittersweet, overseeing AIA Canada’s collision programs opens the opportunity to have a positive effect on the industry at large,” he said in the announcement.

The position was created to continue efforts by AIA Canada to strengthen Canada’s collision industry.

“The creation of a new position builds on recent moves by AIA Canada to drive success for the collision sector — including enhanced support for the Canadian Collision Industry Forum and the creation of a Collision Repairers Council,” said Andrew Shepherd, AIA Canada’s senior director, industry programs and executive director, I-CAR Canada. “Stuart will be part of AIA Canada’s senior management team and will be engaging in all facets of the collision repair industry including manufacturer relations, I-CAR training and government advocacy.”