AIA Canada cancels national conference

In response to the growing concerns over the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, the Automotive Industries Association (AIA) of Canada has cancelled its national conference.

Originally to be held April 28-29, at the Delta Hotels Toronto Airport, the event was also to host the association’s annual general meeting.

The AGM will be moved online. Details of the AGM’s digital format are still being prepared and will be announced once they are finalized.

“This has been both an easy and difficult decision to make,” said AIA president Jean-François Champagne. “From the standpoint of keeping our members and the community at large both safe and healthy, we feel this is the best way to go.”

He said he’s disappointed not to be able to bring members together in celebration of the industry.

“I want to thank all of the members and sponsors who showed so much interest and support, and to the staff at AIA Canada who worked so hard planning the event,” he said.

Champagne acknowledged that the cancellation of the on-site conference will be a financial blow to the association.

“I am asking those who have already paid conference fees or sponsorship associated with our conference to consider donating them to AIA Canada to allow us to continue to deliver the services we’ve been providing to our members for over 75 years,” he said.

Refunds for those who request one will be arranged, with funds returned within 5 to 10 working days.

