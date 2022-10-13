Aftermarket shops get front seat view of changes



Attendees of the Automotive Aftermarket Retailers of Ontario Symposium got a front-row seat to learn about the upcoming changes to the province’s Motor Vehicle Inspection Station program.

That was just one of the benefits for attendees who attended the day on Sept. 22 at the Hilton Meadowvale Hotel in Mississauga, Ont. Along with the informative session, attendees were able to meet with vendors and industry partners at the symposium’s trade show.

There were also a series of management training sessions, ranging from increasing your shop’s online presence to boost business, a discussion on digital versus paper inspections, a look at what customers demand and a roundtable on what keeps shop owners up at night. Speakers included coach Alan Beech and industry expert James Channer

The day before, management training was offered by Maylon Newton, an AMI-accredited instructor and CEO of the Educational Seminars Institute, and Mark Lemay, owner and primary instructor for Auto Aide Technical Training.

Following the symposium were two days of technical training, headed up by Scot Manna, owner and operator of MB Automotive near Chicago, and John Thornton, a mechanical engineer, electronics expert and trainer for the past 20 years.

Please see photos of the day below and a video recap above.

AARO Symposium & Lindertech