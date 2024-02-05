Advics adds to tech video library

Advics announced it has launched a series of tech tip videos, designed to provide automotive technicians with information on best practices for handling day-to-day brake jobs.

The four new videos are part the company’s technical resources library, which includes articles for technicians, installation procedures, warranty information and more.

“As an aftermarket supplier, we’re always looking out for the techs who use our products, so it’s important that we can produce educational materials to support them with their daily work,” said Jason Lang, aftermarket product manager. “This video series was an exciting opportunity to bring some of our written procedures to life.”