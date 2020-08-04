AASA Tech Conference scheduled for Sept. 28-30

The Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) will hold its annual Technology Conference Sept. 28 through 30.

The virtual gathering will explore the latest developments in aftermarket technology.

Designed to keep industry players up to date on the latest trends, the event will discuss new business processes, I.T. issues, part data developments, and vehicle data protocols.

This year’s key topics include:

Must-Follow Technologies for the Aftermarket

Member Spotlight: A Case-Study

Customer Spotlight: Technology Micro-Trends

Where Vehicle Technologies and Aftermarket Business Processes Intersect Fleet Management: The Next Generation of Servicing Passenger Vehicles

Can the OES Channel Learn from the Independent Aftermarket?

Cybercrimes: The First Step to Better Defensives

Heavy Duty and E-Commerce: Connecting the Dots

Technology Innovation Awards

More than 200 attendees are expected to sign up for the virtual event. According to AASA, C-Suite executives make up over 35% of attendees; manufacturers make up more than 50% of attendees; and more than 110 companies will be represented in total.