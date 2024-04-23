AARO partners with auto sales platform

The Automotive Aftermarket Retailers of Ontario (AARO) announced a partnership with EEZE, a platform for peer-to-peer auto sales.

The move was made to enhance the safety and reliability of private vehicle transactions in Ontario. The collaboration leverages AARO’s network of over 450 independent repair garage owners and 10,000 technician members across the province.

These shops, many of which are licensed inspection stations, will facilitate the safety inspections and certificates required for registering pre-owned vehicles sold by private sellers. This initiative aims to provide dealer-level service in a market traditionally dominated by private transactions, thereby increasing consumer trust and simplifying the process.

“We are excited to work with EEZE to bring this innovative platform to our members,” said Eric Mileham, AARO chair. “This is a significant step forward in our efforts to unite the independent automotive aftermarket and tackle industry challenges, particularly in safeguarding consumers.”

EEZE aims to secure private auto sales by verifying both people and vehicles and ensuring secure money transfers. With the support of AARO, EEZE will offer consumers reliable service centers for inspection, warranty, repair and maintenance needs throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

“By joining forces with AARO, we can promote trusted vehicle exchanges between private parties while ensuring access to reliable service centers for pre-sale and post-sale support,” said Tave Della Porta, CEO and co-founder of EEZE.