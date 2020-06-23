AAPEX update: ‘Spirits of Canada’ reception cancelled

The annual “Spirits of Canada” reception will not be held this year during the Automotive Aftermarket Parts Exposition (AAPEX) in Las Vegas.

Organizers of the event projected that fewer Canadians would be attending the show in November due to concerns about Covid-19. Furthermore, some sponsors are reducing their presence at the show.

Upon completion of many discussions held by committee members with Canadian (only) sponsors and guests, we have projected a reduction and/or downsizing of our valued sponsors attending. Further, we have also projected a reduction of Canadian customer guests attending this year as well,” the organizing committee said. “Although saddened by this decision, we felt it prudent and in the best interest for all stakeholders involved.”

Reasons cited by both groups of attendees ranged from second half 2020 financial restrictions, to a reluctance to travel or attending large-group events for the balance of this year.

“We are in hopes we can host more memorable evenings in the years to come,” the committee said.