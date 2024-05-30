AAPEX announces training schedule

The full training schedule at Joe’s Garage during AAPEX has been announced.

It will feature technical and management training, led by leading instructors ready to equip shop owners, service advisors and technicians with essential skills

AAPEX will be held November 5-7 at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. The full training schedule can be found here.

Technical training topics will range from advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) calibration to high voltage vehicle technology to ultrasonic diagnostics to fixing the no start.

Business management sessions will include discussions on driving shop profit through shop production, revolutionizing service advising, what Gen Y and Z are looking for in the workplace and more.

Many of the industry’s top trainers will lead the training, including Eric Ziegler of EZ Diagnostic Solutions Inc.; Greg Bunch from Transformers Institute, Rick White of 180BIZ; Cecil Bullard from The Institute for Automotive Business Excellence; Bill Haas and Sara Fraser of Haas Performance Consulting; Keith Perkins from L1 Automotive Training and more.

A panel of shop owners reviewed more than 400 submissions to pick beginner, intermediate and advanced-level training.

There will also be Live Car Training with sessions including Everything EV, Tesla drivetrain problem solving, plus an overview of Tesla Information Resources and factory scan tools. New this year, WorldPac/WTI will offer 12 training sessions, including Audi and VW diagnostic strategies, Mercedes-Benz diagnostics and how to become an exceptional leader.

This year, many training topics align with ASE Certification tests.

Sessions range in length from one to four hours, depending on the topic. Individual sessions cost USD$150 or a package of five will cost USD$400. Sign up for sessions when registering for AAPEX. Those who have already registered can log in to their account and select the courses.