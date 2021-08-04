3 Canadians win Auto Value scholarship

Three Prairie-based Canadian automotive aftermarket students are among 25 winners of Auto Value scholarships.

Brieanne Schmidt of the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, Caitlin Yip from the University of Alberta and Darby Hardy of Assiniboine Community College each were awarded USD$1,000 as they work towards their degrees, Auto Value announced.

The remaining recipients came from U.S.-based schools.

The trio was chosen from a pool of candidates who filled out a comprehensive application that included essay prompts, short answers, letters of recommendation and transcript requirements. A panel of judges from the University of the Aftermarket Foundation reviewed and ranked the applicants based on their merits, Auto Value’s announcement said.

The candidates are to be employees or children of employees of an Auto Value or Confidence Plus location.

Schmidt’s affiliated location is Auto Value Parts Store, with Central Auto Parts as warehouse distributor. Yip’s affiliated location and WD both are Piston Ring Service Supply. Hardy’s affiliated location is Turnbull Sales and Service and WD is also Piston Ring.

“We continue to take pride in the outstanding students representing the Auto Value brand,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for Auto Value. “We congratulate them on their accomplishments thus far and wish them success in their future endeavours.”