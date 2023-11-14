2024 World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE)

2024 World Hydrogen Energy Industry Expo (WH2E)

Date: August 8th-10th, 2024

Venue: 1st and 2nd Floor, Area A, China Import and Export Fair Complex

Address: No.380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou, China

Website: https://en.battery-expo.com/

Review of WBE 2023

Organized by Guangzhou Honest Exhibition Co., Ltd, the 8th World Battery & Energy Storage Industry Expo (WBE 2023) was successfully held this August 8th-10th at Area A, China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou.

Spanning over 100,000 sq.m, the show occupied a total of 8 exhibition halls, setting up 3957 booths, almost double from last year. 1205 exhibiting companies joined the show. The number of battery cells, packs and energy storage solutions exhibitors amounted to 476.

The bustling three days counted 137,500 visits in total, including overseas buyers from over 50 countries and regions, such as the USA, Germany, Korea, France, Japan, UK, Sweden, Belgium, Czech Republic, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Thailand, Brazil, South Africa.

China Battery Industry (Guangzhou) Summit, China Energy Storage Industry Ecology Conference, World Hydrogen Energy & Fuel Cell Industry Conference and the first-ever two-day factory tour program constituted the biggest highlights of WBE 2023.

Preview of WBE 2024

WBE will strive to break its own show size record again in 2024, expecting to occupy a total of 13 exhibition halls, amounting to 165,000 sq.m to bring together an estimated 2000+ premium exhibitors.

Giving overseas buyers a first-hand and in-depth look at China’s leading battery and battery equipment manufacturers, the highly recommended two-day factory tour program will make a grand comeback in 2024. We look forward to the active participation of more overseas visitors!

Live Events & Activities of WBE 2024

2024 China Battery Industry (Guangzhou) Summit

2024 China Energy Storage Industry Ecology Conference

2024 World Hydrogen Energy Industry Conference

2024 Two-Day Factory Tour Program

Exhibitor Profile

All kinds of Batteries, Battery pack & cell, BMS

Energy Storage Products

Battery Charging & Swapping products

Raw Material and Components for all kinds of batteries

Battery manufacturing equipment, testing equipment and instrument

Battery recycling and international logistics

Hydrogen energy and hydrogen energy application area

Booth reservation for WBE 2024 is now open. Please don’t hesitate to contact us.

Contact us

Guangzhou Honest Exhibition Co., Ltd

Contact person: Linda

Mobile: +86 18926213025

E-mail: wbe2024@yeah.net